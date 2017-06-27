OraSure inks funding deal with Gates Foundation to support low-cost HIV test in 50 developing countries

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation enters into an agreement with OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) aimed at providing its OraQuick HIV Self-Test at an affordable price in 50 developing countries.

Under the four-year Charitable Support Agreement, the total funding commitment is up to $20M with a maximum in each year of $6M. The Gates Foundation's investment is part of its program-related investments strategy that leverages private sector innovation and external capital to drive health and development initiatives to help the world's most vulnerable people.