Sprint +3.5% on report of talks over wireless deal; T-Mobile US -3.4%

Sprint (NYSE:S) +3.5% and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) -3.4% premarket following last night's WSJ report that Sprint is in discussions with Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) about a possible wireless deal.

According to the report, Sprint has entered talks with Charter and Comcast for a network resale deal that would allow the cable companies to offer wireless services to their customers and perhaps even take an equity stake in Sprint; the reported discussions would put Sprint's merger talks with T-Mobile US on hold until at least the end of July.