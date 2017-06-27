Latest congressional plan would break Frannie into pieces

According to Bloomberg, Republican Bob Corker and Democrat Mark Warner are working on a bipartisan overhaul of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) that would break up the mortgage players.

Bloomberg's source cautions that the plan is still under development, and no final decisions on the proposal have been made.

One clear goal for many has been to end Frannie's mortgage-market duopoly (and related mammoth size and hence risk to taxpayers).

Among the ideas being mulled by the two Senators are splitting the GSE's single-family and multifamily businesses, and then splitting the single-family businesses into even smaller pieces.

Endgame? Maybe not anytime soon. Compass Point's Isaac Boltansky figures there's a 10% chance of GSE reform prior to 2019 - that's down from an earlier guess of 30%.