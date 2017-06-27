UPS sets green goals

UPS (NYSE:UPS) says it will add more alternative vehicles to its fleet over the next few years. The company sets a target that 25% of its new vehicles purchased will be alternative fuel or advanced technology vehicles by 2020.

The plan support UPS’s commitment to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas emissions from global ground operations by 12% before 2025.

"Because of our size and scale, we know our commitments can shape markets, advance technologies and be a catalyst for infrastructure investments," says UPS CEO David Abney.16.

UPS currently operates more than 8.3K alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles worldwide. The company’s fleet includes electric, hybrid electric, hydraulic hybrid, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, propane and lightweight fuel-saving composite body vehicles.

Source: Press Release