Merck's anacetrapib reduced incidence of major coronary events in high-risk patients in large-scale study; shares ahead 2% premarket

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is up 2% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, REVEAL, assessing anacetrapib for reducing the risk of major coronary events in patients at risk for cardiac events who are currently receiving a LDL-C-lowering regimen.

The study met its primary endpoint of reducing such events compared to placebo (median follow-up of four years). The safety profile of anacetrapib was consistent with previous studies, including the accumulation of the drug in fat tissue.

The company intends to review the data with external experts and will consider global regulatory applications. Complete results will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology meeting on August 29.

Anacetrapib inhibits a protein called cholesterol ester transfer protein (CETP), which is designed to elevate HDL cholesterol (the "good" cholesterol). CETP inhibitors were all the rage a few years ago over their potential to provide more cardioprotective benefits than lowering LDL cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol). Big Pharma's efforts to push CETP inhibitors over the finish line hit fell flat due to toxicity and less-than-expected efficacy. Eli Lilly, Roche and Pfizer all abandoned their programs.