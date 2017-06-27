Hollywood studios to audit China box office numbers

Hollywood studios plan to audit box office totals coming out of China, sources tip The Wall Street Journal. The audit is expected to be completed by the end of Q3.

U.S. studios rely on number counting from state-backed distributor China Film for the 34 films that are allowed to released each year in China.

Last year, China's box office grew only 3.7% to 45.71B yuan ($6.71B) - a notable deceleration due in part to discounting.

What to watch: The U.S. has until the end of the year to renegotiate its movie trade deal with China, which includes working out the number of foreign movie slots and revenue share percentage.

