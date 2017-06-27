Visa to make strategic investment in Klarna

Visa (NYSE:V) announces that it will make a strategic investment in Klarna.

Klarna is one of Europe's fastest growing online payments companies, serving 60M consumers and 70K retailers.

The companies plan to form a partnership to accelerate online and mobile commerce for the benefit of consumers and merchants across Europe.

Visa's planned investment is part of a global strategy to open up the Visa ecosystem and support a broad range of new partners.

"Klarna has demonstrated an expertise in consumer credit and online purchasing and together, we share a vision for how today's online and mobile commerce experiences can be as simple as they are in the real world," says Visa exec Jim McCarthy.

Financial terms of the investment weren't disclosed.

V -0.49% premarket to $94.75.

Source: Press Release