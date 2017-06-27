Analysts react to Western Digital’s guidance update

UBS increases Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) price target by $2 to $92 while maintaining a Neutral rating.

Analyst John Roy notes that the company’s surprise gross margin improvement despite flat revenues suggests better yields.

UBS adjusted its own Q4 gross margin estimate from 40% to 41% and revenue from $4.7B to $4.84B.

Meanwhile, Jefferies maintains its Hold rating and $90 price target as analyst James Kisner thinks investors were expecting Q4 to look even stronger than the update.

Western Digital shares are down 1.27% premarket.

Previously: Western Digital updates Q4 estimates for higher EPS (June 26)