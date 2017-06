If Armour Residential (NYSE:ARR) is doing a capital raise, it might be possible that valuations are getting a bit frothy in the mortgage REIT sector.

Nevertheless, the company is selling 4.5M shares. The underwriter greenshoe is for another 675K shares.

Armour closed last night at $27.48 - yes a 7% premium to March 31 book value. Bloomberg is reporting the raise as being priced at $26.40 each.

Armour is up a tidy 27% this year and 45% Y/Y.

Shares are down 4.3% premarket to $26.30.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT