MGP Ingredients sells stake in corn processing JV

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) announces that it sold its 30% equity ownership interest in Illinois Corn Processing to Pacific Ethanol.

"The sale of ICP will enable MGP to fully focus on growing our core businesses of premium beverage alcohol and specialty ingredients products,” says CEO Gus Griffin.

Total proceeds of $76M will be paid in a combination of $30M in cash and through the issuance of secured promissory notes with an aggregate principal amount of $46M to both of the ICP members in proportion to their ownership.

MGP expects that its board will declare a special dividend of approximately $0.85 per share from the proceeds.

