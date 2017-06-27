Alder's migraine candidate eptinezumab successful in late-stage study, but separation from placebo not as significant as expected; shares down 25% premarket

Normally, positive late-stage trial results goose a stock, but not so with Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR). Despite a successful outcome in a Phase 3 study, PROMISE-1, assessing lead product candidate eptinezumab for migraine prevention, shares are down 25% premarket on robust volume.

The culprit appears to be a higher-than-expected placebo effect. The trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in monthly migraine days from baseline in the treatment group compared to placebo, but the separation was not as profound as expected (average of 4.3 less monthly migraine days in the eptinezumab 300 mg group (p=0.0001), 3.9 days in the 100 mg cohort (p=0.0179) and 3.2 days for placebo). The baseline average was 8.6 migraine days/month so even placebo reduced the number of migraine days 37%. On average, patients receiving the highest dose of eptinezumab experienced only ~one less migraine day per month compared to placebo.

Enrollment in a second Phase 3, PROMISE 2, should be completed later this year with top-line results expected in H1 2018. If all goes well, a BLA is on tap for H2 2018.

Eptinezumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGR), a protein involved in the transmission of, and heightened sensitivity to, migraine-related pain. It is administered via infusion once every three months.