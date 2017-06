Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) initiated with Outperform rating and $45 (22% upside) price target by Wells Fargo.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) initiated with Overweight rating and $10 (190% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (53% upside) price target by Citigroup.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (36% upside) price target by Craig-Hallum.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) initiated with Buy rating and $43.50 (72% upside) price target by Aegis.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) initiated with Overweight rating and $23 (44% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) downgraded to Sector Weight by Keybanc.