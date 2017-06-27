Iron ore price forecast cut at Morgan Stanley amid glut

The iron ore price outlook is reduced for the rest of the year at Morgan Stanley, which sees rising low-cost production and the likelihood that the worldwide surplus will increase every year to 2021.

Stanley says iron ore will average $50/ton in Q3, 23% lower than its previous estimate, and $55 in Q4, a 15% reduction, while it trims its 2017 forecast by 15% to $63 and leaves outlooks for next year and 2019 at $58 and $54.

Iron ore prices that peaked near $95/ton in mid-February have sunk since then amid rising supplies from producers including Vale (NYSE:VALE), whose ramp up of its new S11D mine in Brazil is behind a surplus.

Vale began commercial shipments from S11D in Q1, with the ramp-up to 90M tons of capacity being spread over four years, which will help boost exports from the miner to 361M tons at the end of the decade from an estimated 319M this year, according to Stanley's forecast.

Other relevant tickers include BHP, RIO, CLF