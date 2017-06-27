BGC Partners' new Treasury platform offering $20K per month to lure customers

Fans will know that BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is returning to electronic Treasury trading four years after the company sold eSpeed to Nasdaq for $1.2B.

That $20K per month offer to market makers naturally will require commitments on transaction volumes and pricing, and these are yet to be agreed upon, says Lou Scotto, who is heading the new platform (Fenics UST).

For context, large market makers on the current gorilla in the space - BrokerTec - easily run up fees topping $100K per month, on average.

"Liquidity is a function of executed transactions,” says Scotto. “We are not looking for screens to just have prices on them. We are looking for transactions.”

The incentive structure being floated by BGC sounds unusual, but isn't a whole lot different than what's been offered in other platforms for other asset classes.

Source: Joe Rennison in the FT