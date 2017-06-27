Needham: Buy semiconductor stocks ahead of SEMICON

Needham analyst Y. Edwin Mok advises clients to buy semiconductor stocks ahead of SEMICON, which kicks off July 11.

Semiconductor stocks with 3D NAND exposure considered most likely to outperform.

Mok upgrades Cabot Micro (NASDAQ:CCMP) from Hold to Buy with a $85 price target based on its 3D NAND exposure, increasing sales in the pad business, and confidence in the company’s growth potential.

Mok downgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from Buy to Hold due to reaching its $5.50 price target. Expects deceleration partly due to the normalization of the Printed Circuit Board business.

Source: Bloomberg

Cabot Micro shares are up 1.43% premarket.