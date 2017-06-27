Oil's on a four-day winning streak

Crude is up another 1.15% this morning to $43.88 per barrel, continuing a bounce from late last week when it touched an eight-month low of $42.

The move at this point is little more than a blip on a one-month downtrend that started at $52 per barrel.

After the close, we get inventory data from the API. The EIA's inventory numbers come tomorrow morning, and stocks are seen dropping 2.25M barrels.

USO +0.85%

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, UHN, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI