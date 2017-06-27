Stocks open lower, as techs remain under pressure

Stocks tick lower in the early going, with tech stocks adding to yesterday's losses with a weak open; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

European bourses are down and the euro is up vs. the dollar following relatively hawkish comments from ECB President Draghi; U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% , Germany's DAX -0.7% , France's CAC -0.8% .

Asian markets ended higher, with Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai +0.2% .

Alphabet opens -0.8% after the EU fined the company a record $2.7B for skewing the results of searches on its shopping platform; conversely, Sprint +4.5% following a report that it has entered into exclusive talks with Charter and Comcast about a wireless deal.

Investors also are watching Washington amid rising doubts about the Senate's ability to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare before the July 4 recess.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower across the curve in sympathy with the decline in eurozone bonds following the Draghi comments; the benchmark 10-year yield is up 3 bps to 2.17%.

U.S. crude oil gets a boost from a weaker dollar and now trades +1% at $43.83/bbl.

Still ahead: consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing, Yellen speech