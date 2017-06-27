Box, Microsoft announce partnership to co-sell products

Box (NYSE:BOX) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces an expanded partnership to offer the former’s cloud content management to the latter’s Azure enterprise customers.

The companies will cooperate to co-sell Box with Azure and will work to integrate Azure’s AI and machine learning tech with Box’s content management platform.

Box’s document storage service competes with some Microsoft Office 365 products and uses Amazon Web Services, Azure’s competitor, as a backup.

But Box counts about 96% of the Fortune 500 as clients, according to Recode, and Azure has about 95% of the enterprise productivity market, so the pairing makes sense.