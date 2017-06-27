NYCB selling mortgage banking operation, other mortgage assets

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB +1.6% ) acquired the mortgage banking business during the crisis as part of the AmTrust Bank wind-down. The buyer is Freedom Mortgage, which is purchasing both the origination and servicing platforms (current UPB of $21B).

NYCB has also gotten regulatory approval to sell assets covered under its loss share agreements. It's thus agreed to sell the majority of its 1-4 family residential mortgage-related assets to Cerberus Capital. As of March 31, the carrying value of the assets was about $1.9B.

The deals are expected to close in Q3, and NYCB expects to book about a $90M pretax gain.

