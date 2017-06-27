Boston Scientific hosts Investor Day today; goal of 6-8% organic annual revenue growth and double-digit annual non-GAAP EPS growth next three years; shares up 1%

Boston Scientific (BSX +1% ) hosts its Investor Day today in New York. Management will review its plans to deliver 6 - 8% top-line growth and double-digit earnings growth through 2020. Highlights:

Presentation of new products and pipeline technologies to drive category leadership.

Cardiovascular: review of market-leading SYNERGY DES (drug-eluting stent).

Structural Heart: review of market opportunities and clinical strategies for WATCHMAN LAAC device, TAVR valve platforms, LOTUS Edge Valve and ACURATE neo AS Valve. LOTUS Edge commercial launch in Europe and marketing application in U.S. expected in Q4.

Peripheral Interventions: update on DES and drug-coated balloon (DCB) portfolio. Recently received first-ever Expedited Access Pathway designation from the FDA for drug-eluting vascular stent system for the treatment of critical limb ischemia below the knee.

Rhythm Management: review of RESONATE family of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) devices. By 2019, the company expects to have an Insertable Cardiac Monitor solution with a diagnostic-only device platform for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring through a mobile patient interface.

MedSurg: investing in technologies to support potential entry into $3.5B in new endoscopy markets.

The company expects 75% of its 2020 sales to come from moderate-to-high growth markets.