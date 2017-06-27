AT&T launches 5G DirecTV Now trial in Austin

AT&T (T -1.1% ) has kicked off its second trial of 5G, using millimeter wave technology to hit next-gen speeds in testing in Austin, Texas.

A previous test focused on business wireless; the new trial adds residential customers and tests DirecTV Now streaming performance.

The company had delivered DirecTV Now using millimeter wave earlier this year at its lab in New Jersey. It expects the Austin trial to hit gigabit-per-second speeds using the spectrum.

It's a major step toward delivering 5G speeds "as early as late 2018," AT&T says.