Oracle, Yelp sign letter supporting Google's EU fine

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) competitors sent a letter to the EU in support of the company’s new landmark antitrust fine.

Recode has the full text with the list of signatures, which include Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP).

Yelp was part of a group that created a website back in 2014 asking the EU to act on Google prioritizing its shopping affiliates in searches.

Oracle and Google have an ongoing legal battle over the latter infringed on the former’s Java API copyrights.

In May 2016, a jury found that Google’s use of the APIs qualified as fair use but Oracle is appealing the decision.

Previously: EU slams Google with €2.4B fine (June 27)