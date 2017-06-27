Report: White House considering additional penalties for steel dumping

The afterglow of Chinese Pres. Xi's April meeting with Pres. Trump has faded, and sources say the administration now will be tougher on China, Axios reports.

Top White House aide Steve Bannon and his allies in key trade and policy positions are agitating for a high-profile economic fight with China, part of which likely would manifest itself in penalties that would deter or punish foreign dumping of steel (SLX +1.5% ) into the U.S. market, according to the report.

Commerce Secretary Ross reportedly has shared the findings of his investigation into steel dumping, and a meeting was held yesterday at the White House about next steps.