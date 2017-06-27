Monness reiterates lonesome Sell on GrubHub as competition mounts

GrubHub (GRUB -0.8% ) isn't likely to find a buyer even as competitive pressure in food delivery is rising, says Monness in reiterating a Sell rating (the only one among major analysts).

The company doesn't have a defensible position in the space, says analyst James Cakmak, and it can't match the logistics of competitors like Amazon.com who press further into the area.

There's also a heavy overlap between GrubHubs diner base and Amazon Prime members, he notes.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the company to Equal Weight yesterday on similar concerns of competitive pressure from Amazon and UberEats.

Monness' Cakmak has a price target of $32, implying 27.7% downside from current pricing.