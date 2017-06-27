Marinus launches mid-stage study of ganaxolone IV in women with PPD

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial, Magnolia, assessing lead product candidate ganaxolone IV in women with severe postpartum depression (PPD). Initial data should be available later this year.

Ganaxolone, a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A , is being developed in three different dose forms (intravenous, capsule, and liquid) intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Unlike benzodiazepines, ganaxolone exhibits antiseizure and antianxiety actions via its effects on synaptic and extrasynaptic GABA A receptors.