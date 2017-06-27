Cowen updates on trucking trends

Cowen Research's Jason Seidl updates on the trucking industry in a fresh note to clients.

The analyst says less-than-truckload pricing is faring better than full truckload pricing. Some industry players are reporting steady business, while other see a sluggish market without upticks.

Looking at May, Old Dominion Freight Line disclosed that shipments per day grew 0.2% and tonnage decreased 1%. Seidl notes the solid marks could indicate that the company replaced some lost larger accounts with new freight.

