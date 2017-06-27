Kroger higher as CEO talks post-Amazon/WFM strategy

Kroger (KR +2.2% ) CEO Rodney McMullen visited with CNBC this morning to discuss his company's strategy in the post-Amazon/Whole Foods grocery world.

Not a surprise, but McMullen didn't discuss any specific M&A plans, although he did say the company is not constrained by its balance sheet.

On the threat of wider distriubtion of Whole Foods brands, the exec was quick to point out that Kroger has been steadily growing market share for its private label brands and doesn't expect that trend to change.

It's hard to say for sure that McMullen talked up Kroger's share price, but there's no denying the stock made gains as the interview progressed.