Fox's $14.5B Sky deal cleared by Ireland, awaiting UK decision

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.1% , FOXA +0.2% ) has gotten approval from Ireland for its $14.5B acquisition of the rest of Sky (SKYAY -0.1% ).

The republic's minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment has ruled the deal won't result in an insufficient plurality for any audience there. It joins Sky's other non-UK markets in such a ruling for Fox.

With EC approval already in hand, the next step lies with the UK's secretary of state for Culture, Media and Sport, who has said that she will make a "minded to" decision and return to Parliament with an oral statement on the deal by this Thursday.

