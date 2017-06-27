Uber now lets users order a ride for someone else

Uber (Private:UBER) announces a new feature: ordering a ride for someone else.

Users who request a pickup location that differs from the current location will see a prompt asking if the ride is for another person. The app will then ask for that person’s contact information.

Uber will text the rider the driver information so the rider can track the route and communicate directly with the driver.

The company expects this service to help elderly customers who might not feel comfortable using an Uber app though the person would still need a cell phone.