Ubisoft founders raise stake in attempt to hold off Vivendi

Ubisoft's (UBSFY -1.5% ) founding Guillemot family has boosted its stake in the videogame maker amid a continuing effort to hold off French giant Vivendi (VIVHY +0.2% ) from a takeover.

The Guillemots have built up to 13.6% of share capital and 20.02% of voting rights. Vivendi has 27% of share capital and 24.5% of voting rights.

Vivendi has has been gradually building its stake in Ubisoft (as it has in an number of other European firms) with an eye toward adding it to its empire, though the Guillemot family has rejected any friendly deal.

Vivendi took control of Gameloft (also run by the Guillemots) last summer, ousting CEO Michel Guillemot.