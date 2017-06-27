Cheniere Energy preparing for next round of export projects, CEO says

Cheniere Energy (LNG +1.8% ) is looking at new ways to finance more terminals that chill gas to a liquid and ship it across the globe, including skipping banks altogether and seeking out other capital sources, CEO Jack Fusco tells Bloomberg.

LNG has leased additional acres at its flagship Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana and has the option to purchase more land at a Corpus Christi, Tex., site, where another export project is under construction.

“Our goal is to leverage the existing infrastructure to build whatever the next round requires,” Fusco says, adding that the company "can do a better job financing and getting our financing costs down in the capital markets."

Fusco says LNG is open to building plants smaller than the ones operating at Sabine Pass, which can each produce 4.5M tons /year of liquefied natural gas.