JPMorgan: Alibaba has big data future

JPMorgan resumes Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) coverage with an Overweight rating and $190 price target, according to CNBC.

Analyst Alex Yao expects Alibaba’s core commerce expansions to extend from the current traffic and data monetization to include media and the cloud business, which Gartner thinks has promise in the Chinese market.

Yao points out that Alibaba can sell the customer data it collects on its 500M customers, an agenda supported by the company’s recently launched Uni Marketing ad campaign data solution.

Yao writes, “We believe data monetization through ad products is a high-margin business by nature.”

