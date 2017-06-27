Ra Pharma initial report of mid-stage results for lead candidate RA101495 in PNH based on two patients, another relapsed; shares down 23%

Thinly traded micro cap Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX -22.8% ) is under pressure on a 5x surge in volume after it reported initial data from a Phase 2 study assessing lead candidate RA101495 for the treatment of rare inherited blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

The study has three participants so far, all naive to treatment with Alexion Pharmaceuticals' Soliris (eculizumab). The initial dataset only includes the two patients who have completed seven weeks' follow-up. The enrollment target is 20. The estimated study completion date is February 2018.

No safety or tolerability signals were observed and no injection site reactions. Inhibition of hemolytic activity was almost complete. Rapid declines in an enzyme called lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) were also observed.

One patient (out of three) reported a recurrence of PNH symptoms associated with hemoglobinuria (hemoglobin in urine) and elevated LDH.

The value proposition of RA101495, a complement component 5 inhibitor, is self-administered subcutaneous injection. Soliris is a monoclonal antibody administered via IV infusion over a period of 35 minutes in adult patients.