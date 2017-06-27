Deutsche Bank launches Lions Gate at Hold, sees Starz growth

Deutsche Bank has initiated Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A +0.1% , LGF.B -0.1% ) at Hold, skewing positive on the company's "most important business" -- the Starz television operation.

Starz is a predictable revenue grower vs. more volatile TV and film production operations, says analyst Bryan Kraft -- and at about 74% of expected fiscal-year OIBDA, it makes the overall company more predictable.

Stars revenue growth should accelerate from about 2-3% now to around 5%/year in fiscal 2018-2019, Kraft expects.

Fiscal 2018 will be a trough year for the film business, but there's also downside risk to the estimates, Kraft writes.

His price target on LGF.A is $29, 2.9% upside from current price.