Oil nearing point of trouble for high-yield

At the moment, the renewed bear market in oil is troublesome for energy equity valuations, says Deutsche Bank, but not a concern for high-yield debt investors. That could change, though, should the price drop through $35 per barrel (from the current $44).

Yields on junk-rated energy paper are up 100 basis points in the last month, and could add another 50-75 bps, says Deutsche, which has an Underweight rating on the sector. As long as debt-enterprise ratios stay below 55%, the team isn't seeing a spillover into broader high-yield.

