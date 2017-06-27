Bemis gets second upgrade in three days as Barclays boosts

Bemis (BMS +1.7% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $54 price target, raised from $43, at Barclays based on improved earnings potential and free cash flow power during the next 12-18 months.

Barclays says It's easy for investors to be negative on BMS shares following the significant cut to FY 2017 guidance, weaker CPG volumes and a stalled transformation, but these appear to be fully priced in; what is less well understood is the upside as the company shifts from transformation to a self-funded turnaround.

The firm thinks Q2 likely represents a trough for earnings performance as resin headwinds abate, H2 volumes accelerate and turnaround initiatives begin to materialize.

It's the second upgrade in the past three sessions, as BMO Capital upped shares last Friday after meeting with management, and the firm now expects restructuring announcements within the next 1-2 weeks.

BMO expects BMS’s Q2 to be hurt by $5M-$8M of incremental costs from the SAP implementation but the company should benefit from volume gains and cost cutting moving toward 2018.