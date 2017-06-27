Amazon adds Nokia, Alcatel phones to discount program

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has five new discounted smartphones available for sale, but the devices will display the company’s ads on its lock screen in a similar setup to sponsored Kindles.

The Prime Exclusive Phones, unlike the Kindles, don’t have the option of paying a small fee to remove the ads.

The newly available unlocked phone models include the Nokia 6 for $179.99 (down from $229), the Alcatel A30 for $79.99 (down from $129) and the Alcatel IDOL 5S for $199.99 (down from $279).