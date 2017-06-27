Maersk says global IT systems down due to cyber attack

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) says a cyber attack had caused outages at its computer systems around the world, affected all business units including container shipping, port and tug boat operations, oil and gas production, drilling services and oil tankers.

The attack comes as computer servers across Europe and in India reportedly have been hit by a major ransomware attack.

Russian oil producer Rosneft said earlier that its servers had been hit by a large-scale cyber attack, but oil production was unaffected.