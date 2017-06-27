Nestle launches strategic review, $20.8B buyback

Nestle (NSRGY -0.8% ) says it will execute a share buyback of 20B Swiss francs, and is starting a comprehensive review of its capital structure.

The company is outlining further steps in its value creation model. Capital spending will be focused on high-growth opportunities such as coffee, pet care, infant nutrition and bottled water, as well as focusing on high-return geographies. It will also add focus to consumer healthcare.

It says it will only prioritize external growth opportunities as it fits within its targeted areas.

The recent exploration of alternatives for its U.S. confectionery business is in line with this approach, Nestle says.

The buyback (of about $20.8B) will be completed by the end of June 2020, and start July 4. Buybacks are likely to be backloaded in 2019 and 2020 "to allow the pursuit of value-creating acquisition opportunities."