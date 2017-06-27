Facebook partners with Fox to live stream soccer matches

Bloomberg reveals Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) new partnership with Fox (FOX, FOXA) that will allow the social network to live stream over a dozen Champions League soccer games starting in September. No financial terms were disclosed.

The streamed games will include the double-headers in the group stage, four of the Round of 16 matches, and four quarterfinal games.

“We’re excited to help Fox reach new audiences, people consuming content on digital, mobile and social. We’re bullish on soccer,” says Dan Reed, Facebook’s head of global sports partnerships.