Bond yields leap as Draghi turns (somewhat) hawkish

"The threat of deflation is gone and reflationary forces are at play," said Mario Draghi earlier today, though quickly adding that this doesn't mean ECB policy tightening is imminent.

His remarks have sent the euro surging to its highest level vs. the dollar in nearly a year. Also surging are bond yields, with the German 10-year Bund up 12.6 basis points to 0.374%. The Italian 10-year yield is up a similar amount.

It's spilled over to the U.S., where the 10-year Treasury yield is higher by 6.5 basis points to 2.204%. TLT -1.1% , TBT +2.2%

