Susquehanna weighs in on crucial Under Armour hire

Susquehanna approves of Under Armour's (UA, UAA) plan to "de-centralize" some of the decison making at the company with the hiring of Patrick Frisk as COO.

"We do believe that UAA will benefit from removing many of the day to day operational activities from Mr. Plank's plate. We are also hopeful that Mr. Frisk will facilitate a review of Under Armour's long term brand strategy," writes analyst Sam Poser.

Poser and team also weighed in on the crucial long-term implications of UA's strategy.

"We remain fearful that short term revenue gains driven by selling into the moderate channel (without appropriate segmentation), will be offset by long term pain due to potential, but likely, mutiny at some of UAA's largest customers such as Dick's Sporting Goods and Hibbett Sports. We wonder if the change of leadership signals any semblance of a temporary pause in UAA being a growth company in order to protect the Under Armour brand."

Previously: Under Armour announces operational changes (June 27)