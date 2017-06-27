Interest rate surge sends financial sector up more than 1%

The major averages are in the red, but the XLF is up 1.1% after some hawkish talk from the ECB's Mario Draghi sent bond yields surging both in the EU and in the U.S.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 6.3 basis points to 2.203%.

The SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF (KRE +1.4% ), the SPDR KBW Bank ETF (KBE +1.4% )

Bank of America (BAC +2.7% ), JPMorgan (JPM +1.7% ), Regions Financial (RF +1.6% ), KeyCorp (KEY +2% ), PNC Financial (PNC +1.7% ), Schwab (SCHW +3.1% ), E*Trade (ETFC +2% ), MetLife (MET +1.8% ), Prudential (PNC +1.7% )

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF