Interest rate surge sends financial sector up more than 1%

The major averages are in the red, but the XLF is up 1.1% after some hawkish talk from the ECB's Mario Draghi sent bond yields surging both in the EU and in the U.S.
The 10-year Treasury yield is up 6.3 basis points to 2.203%.
The SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF (KRE +1.4%), the SPDR KBW Bank ETF (KBE +1.4%)
Bank of America (BAC +2.7%), JPMorgan (JPM +1.7%), Regions Financial (RF +1.6%), KeyCorp (KEY +2%), PNC Financial (PNC +1.7%), Schwab (SCHW +3.1%), E*Trade (ETFC +2%), MetLife (MET +1.8%), Prudential (PNC +1.7%)
ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF
