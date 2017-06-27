Apple confirms acquisition of AR tech company

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) all but directly confirms the acquisition of computer vision company SensoMotoric Instruments, a purchase first reported by MacRumors.

Axios has Apple’s almost confirmation: “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

SensoMotoric develops eye-tracking tech meant for use in augmented reality and virtual reality headsets and devices. The acquisition will build on Apple's big AR and VR prospects.

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls AR “a big idea like the smartphone” and the upcoming macOS High Sierra includes VR support.