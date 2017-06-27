GE, Eni East Africa sign subsea deal for Coral South project off Mozambique

GE Oil & Gas (GE -0.9%) expands its relationship with Eni (E +0.6%), which is developing the Coral South floating LNG project offshore Mozambique, by signing a long-term agreement for subsea equipment and services.
Coral South FLNG is the first phase of Eni’s wider plan of development for Rovuma basin Area 4, including the installation of a 3.4M metric tons/year FLNG facility fed by six subsea wells which is expected to produce as much as 5T cf of gas; expected startup is in mid-2022.
Eni and China national Petroleum (PTR -0.3%) are partners in Eni East Africa, respectively holding 71.4% and 28.6% interests.