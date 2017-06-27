Corus Entertainment +2.6% on strong revenue growth

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) is up 2.6% in U.S. trading after its Q3 results beat analysts' revenue expectations amid a return to growth as it integrated the operations of acquired Shaw Media.

Revenues grew 28% Y/Y; on a pro forma basis, they rose 3%. Year-to-date revenues are up 65% Y/Y. Television powered revenue gains, with ad gains up 33% while subscriber revenues increased 26% and merchandise/distribution and other sales rose 47%.

Meanwhile, profits grew 35% (14% on a pro forma basis). EPS of C$0.35 missed consensus of C$0.37.

Revenue by segment: Television, C$422.3M (up 31.5%); Radio, C$39.3M (down 0.9%).

Profit by segment: Television, C$171.3M (up 33.9%); Radio, C$11.6M (up 20%); Corporate, -C$7.1M.

