Piper Jaffray points to the 'value proposition' with Best Buy

Best BuY (BBY +0.1% ), Lowe's and Home Depot are all blazing ahead of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF this year (BBY+32%, HD +15%, LOW +8%, XRT -8%) as sales of smart home products continue to become a larger component of the revenue mix.

Piper Jaffray analyst Peter Keith says Best Buy is the "standout" in the group as its "connected home category" continues to be identified as a key driver of Best Buy's improving comparable sales growth. Perhaps even more important, Keith says Best Buy is surviving the retail reset caused by changing consumer behavoir.

"BBY perhaps stands alone as a company that has successfully made the transition to omni-channel and is now maintaining (or more likely) taking share relative to e-com competitors," writes Keith.

"All in, we consider BBY's value proposition to be better than Amazon's for Consumer Electronics," he adds.

Best Buy trades at 14.26X Keith's FY18 EPS estimate and at 12.58X the FY19 EPS estimate.

