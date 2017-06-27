RBC: Seagate has limited offsets to weak HDD market; shares down 6%

RBC rates Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) at Sector Weight with a $45 price target based on HDD market concerns raised by Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) Q4 guidance update.

Analyst Amit Daryanani writes that Western Digital’s update might imply HDD market softness outside of 10TB.

Daryanani notes that channel checks show Seagate struggling to get its 10TB He HDD qualified at hyperscale vendors and says market weakness will have an “outsized impact” on Seagate due to limited offsets.

Source: Bloomberg

Western Digital shares are down 1.12% .

Seagate Technology shares are down 5.97% .



