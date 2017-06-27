Stocks fall to day's lows as Senate delays health care vote

Stocks slip to session lows on news that Republican Senate leaders postponed a vote on replacing Obamacare until after the July 4 recess; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.5% , Nasdaq -1.2% .

Pres. Trump reportedly has invited all Republican senators to a White House meeting at 4 p.m. ET.

Moderate Republican members such as Maine's Sen. Collins and Nevada's Sen. Heller are concerned about Medicaid cuts and the number of people that would be uninsured, while some conservatives believe cuts do not go far enough.

Lawmakers return from their holiday recess on July 10.

Related hospital stocks are higher: THC +2.8% , CYH +2.7% , UHS +2.3% , EVHC +1% , LPNT +0.7% .

