Glaxo launches late-stage study of mepolizumab in patients with nasal polyps

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.4% ) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, SYNAPSE, assessing mepolizumab, an interleukin-5 (IL-5) antagonist, for the treatment of nasal polyps, a chronic inflammatory disorder that leads to the obstruction of the nasal passages from soft tissue growth.

The 400-subject study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of 100 mg of mepolizumab, administered every four weeks via pre-filled syringe, for 52 weeks on top of standard-of-care treatment (intranasal corticosteroids).

Mepolizumab is currently marketed under brand name NUCALA for the treatment of severe asthma.